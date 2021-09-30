Global Horticulture Genomics Market Size - Forecast to 2026
Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Nrgene, Neogen Corporation, Keygene, LC Sciences, Traitgenetics GmbH, Novogene Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Genewiz, BGI Genomics, Floragenex, and Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd., among others, are the key players in the horticulture genomics market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Horticulture Genomics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 9.5% between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for improved crop yield and rising need for conservation of genetic resources are the major drivers of the horticulture genomics industry market.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Horticulture Genomics Industry - Forecast to 2026”
Key Market Insights
- Growing demand for traits such as seedless crops, herbicide, and disease resistance among crops to improve yield are expected to increase the demand for horticulture genomics
- The growing investment in the research and development of novel genomic solutions and services by governments and private entities are expected to contribute to the growth of the market
- The cereals and grains segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the horticulture genomics market based on application
- The sequencing segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market due to heavy investments in the research and development of novel sequencing techniques by companies in the horticulture genomics industry
Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Consumables
- Systems & Software
- Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Sequencing
- PCR
- Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification
- Microarrays
- Others
Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Cereals & Grains
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
