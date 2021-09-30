Submit Release
Global Horticulture Genomics Market Size - Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Horticulture Genomics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 9.5% between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for improved crop yield and rising need for conservation of genetic resources are the major drivers of the horticulture genomics industry market.  


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Horticulture Genomics Industry - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights

  • Growing demand for traits such as seedless crops, herbicide, and disease resistance among crops to improve yield are expected to increase the demand for horticulture genomics
  • The growing investment in the research and development of novel genomic solutions and services by governments and private entities are expected to contribute to the growth of the market
  • The cereals and grains segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the horticulture genomics market based on application
  • The sequencing segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market due to heavy investments in the research and development of novel sequencing techniques by companies in the horticulture genomics industry
  • Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Nrgene, Neogen Corporation, Keygene, LC Sciences, Traitgenetics GmbH, Novogene Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Genewiz, BGI Genomics, Floragenex, and Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd., among others are the key players in the horticulture genomics market

Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/horticulture-genomics-market-3563

Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Consumables
  • Systems & Software
  • Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Sequencing
  • PCR
  • Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification
  • Microarrays
  • Others

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

  • Cereals & Grains
  • Oilseeds & Pulses
  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Website: Global Market Estimates


Contact: Yash Jain

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +16026667238

