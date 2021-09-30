Global Horticulture Genomics Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Nrgene, Neogen Corporation, Keygene, LC Sciences, Traitgenetics GmbH, Novogene Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Genewiz, BGI Genomics, Floragenex, and Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd., among others, are the key players in the horticulture genomics market.

According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Horticulture Genomics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 9.5% between 2021 and 2026. The growing demand for improved crop yield and rising need for conservation of genetic resources are the major drivers of the horticulture genomics industry market.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Horticulture Genomics Industry - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

Growing demand for traits such as seedless crops, herbicide, and disease resistance among crops to improve yield are expected to increase the demand for horticulture genomics

The growing investment in the research and development of novel genomic solutions and services by governments and private entities are expected to contribute to the growth of the market

The cereals and grains segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the horticulture genomics market based on application

The sequencing segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market due to heavy investments in the research and development of novel sequencing techniques by companies in the horticulture genomics industry

Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Nrgene, Neogen Corporation, Keygene, LC Sciences, Traitgenetics GmbH, Novogene Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Genewiz, BGI Genomics, Floragenex, and Genotypic Technology Pvt. Ltd., among others are the key players in the horticulture genomics market





Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Consumables

Systems & Software

Services





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Sequencing

PCR

Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification

Microarrays

Others





Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA





Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





