Oil & Gas Processing Seals Market Size Worth USD 6.74 Billion by 2026 – Reports and Data

The increasing use of midstream and downstream applications are driving the demand for Oil & Gas Processing Seals MarketNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oil & gas processing seals market is forecast to reach USD 6.74 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Oil & Gas Processing Seals prevents leakage of oil and gas and can also withstand extreme temperatures.
The deployment of oil and gas seals are done on mixers and pumps to eradicate any chances of leakage of gases and liquids. These seals help in providing low friction and extended service life for applications that often use extreme pressure over an extensive temperature range. The large-scale production of shale gas in developing as well as developed countries are leading to a favorable growth for the oil & gas processing seals market. Oil and Gas seals have garnered huge popularity on the global platform, owing to their innate nature of enduring high temperature.
The development in double seals for both dynamic and static uses, is expected to help the oil & gas processing seals market to gain traction in the coming years. Pervasive usage of the products, like the double seal for prevention of leakage, will provide lucrative growth opportunities for the oil & gas processing seals sector.
The Middle East and African (MEA) region are expected to contribute significantly towards the oil & gas processing seals market. The rise in production facilities, and ongoing technological developments, which resulting in large-scale application of the oil and gas seals, will boost the regional market demand. MEA held a market share of 37.8% in the year 2018.
Key participants Saint-Gobain, Flowserve Corporation, Dupont, John Crane, Techno Ad Ltd., Trelleborg AB, Parker Hannifin Corporation, M.Barnwell Services Limited, Precision Polymer Engineering, and FTL Technology, among others.
• The large-scale production of shale gas in developing as well as developed countries are leading to a favorable growth for the oil & gas processing seals market.
• Double Seal held a market share of 67.4% in the year 2018. Double Seals are apt for high pressure and temperature and are often used to prevent the products inside to leak out and reach the environment, avoiding wastage of expensive liquid, and it also provides an alternative when the process fluid is not stable and reliably lubricated.
• Downstream dominated the application segment and is forecasted to hold a market share of 43.5% in the year 2026. It includes the refining of crude oil and the purifying and processing of natural gas oil at refineries and petrochemical plants. It also includes marketing and distribution of petroleum products.
• Elastomers are commonly used in the production of O-Rings, and other seals. They are available in the form of other elastomeric materials such as FFKM (Perfluoroelastomers), NBR (Nitrile Rubber), FKM (Fluoroelastomers), and EPDM (Ethylene propylene diene monomer).
• The Asia Pacific region held a market share of 36.0% in the year 2018. An escalation in demand for oil and gas processing seals is because of the growing oil and gas industries as well as chemical and petroleum industries in the region.
Market Overview:
Power and energy industry comprises of key companies operating in fuel, petroleum, natural gas, and nuclear power markets. Constant production of energy and power is imperative for country’s economic growth. It also covers exploration and production of oil and gas reserves, oil and gas drilling, and refining industries. Power and energy sector is one of the most diversified sector across the globe. Rapid industrialization and urbanization has increased the dependency on power and energy and industries today consume large amounts of fuel making energy industry a crucial element of today’s industrial infrastructure.
With increasing focus on sustainable energy and alternative sources of energy to mitigate global warming, countries today are heavily investing in hydroelectric power, solar power, and wind energy. Widespread demand for energy and power has led to the emergence of lucrative growth opportunities in the market and accelerated revenue growth of the retail energy markets. However, negative environmental impact of prolonged use of fossil fuels, depletion of energy resources, and increasing amount of pollutants in the atmosphere are some key restraining factors. Increasing automation in power and energy industry, integration of advanced technology like AI, growing focus on hybrid and electric vehicles, and increasing emphasis on improve energy variability and costs for residential and commercial buildings and vehicles are set to open new paths for the growth of the energy and power sector.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Oil & Gas Processing Seals market on the basis of type, material, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Single Seal
Double Seal
Material Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Metals
Elastomer
Seal Face Material
Others
Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Regional Analysis Covers:
North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
