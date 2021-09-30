Submit Release
Surgical Navigation Systems Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2026

Rise in the demand for minimal invasive procedures and technological advancement

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Surgical Navigation Systems Market was valued at 734.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.21 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Surgical navigation systems are a part of computer-assisted surgery (CAS). These procedures support surgical procedures are conducted using digital imaging technology. It helps the surgeons to improve the pre-operative planning and also for accurate surgical navigation of instruments throughout the process.

The prevalence of orthopedic, neurological, and ENT disorders, an increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, a rise in the geriatric population are fueling the market growth. Surgical navigation systems reduce traumatic risk and help in the surgical process. Demand for minimally invasive surgeries is growing, owing to the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries like rapid wound healing, less hospital stay. However, the high expenditure cost of surgical navigation systems and strict rules & regulations for product approval by the regulatory bodies and product recalls in the past are the factors hindering the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to fuel the market in the forecast period due to the increase in the population, rise in the government initiatives for the development of surgical navigation systems, the prevalence of the diseases, etc.

The global Surgical Navigation Systems market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.

The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.

Further key findings from the report

On February 2020, Sea Spine Holdings Corporation, and 7D Surgical, Inc had entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement with 7D Surgical’s. According to the alliance, Sea Spine and 7D Surgical will integrate and co-market their combined product offerings and also would develop SeaSpine-specific instrumentation and would optimize to work with 7D Surgical’s flagship Machine-vision Image-Guided Surgery (MvIGS) platform for spinal and cranial surgeries. This agreement had allowed SeaSpine for customized, a best-in-class navigational solution to the hospital and surgeon customers.

Augmedics a company based on augmented reality (AR) applications in health care. In the year 2019, Augmedics had received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S FDA for its Xvision Spine system. Xvision Spine (XVS) was the first to be used in guided surgery it uses both technologies of augmented reality on a headset and has the abilities of surgical navigation, for tracking the surgical instrument, and precisely to locate and guide the surgeon throughout the surgery.

Surgical Theater has announced in the year 2019 that the Medical Device Division of the Israeli Ministry of Health had approved the marketing of the Surgical Navigation Advanced Platform (SNAP) and SuRgical Planner (SRP) systems. This technology was found to be the essential product for planning and performing complex surgeries in the human body: including the brain, heart, and spinal surgery.

Philips and B. Braun had launched Onvision needle tip tracking in 2019 was a breakthrough in realtime ultrasound guidance for regional anesthesia the accurate needle placement was regarded as a critical process in regional anesthesia procedures, as it leads in unintended nerve and vessel punctures or collateral damage to surrounding tissue guidance, however, the ultrasound imaging has proved to be an essential tool for needle guidance, Onvision had reduced the effort of the anesthesiologist and has also helped in interpreting the ultrasound image and was found to be beneficial for the anesthesiologist to more confidently guide the tip of the needle.

During 2019-2026, market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% in Asia Pacific; followed by North America and Europe, with 6.2% and 6.1% CAGR, respectively

The hospitals in the end use segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

Medtronic plc (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Brainlab AG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Scopis GmbH (Germany), Fiagon AG (Germany), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Amplitude Surgical (France), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Mariner Endosurgery Inc (Canada) Sea Spine, 7D Surgical’s, Augmedics (Chicago) are the key players of the Surgical Navigation Systems market.

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Neurosurgery navigation systems

Orthopedic navigation systems

Orthopedic navigation systems, by referencing type

Imageless

Fluoroscopy-based

CT-based

Orthopedic navigation systems, by procedure

Knee replacement

Hip replacement

ENT navigation systems

Dental navigation systems

Cardiac Navigation systems

Technologies Outlook (Revenue in million USD 2016-2026)

Optical

Electromagnetic (EM)

Hybrid

Fluroscopic Navigation System

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue in million USD 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Settings

Others

Key Regional Markets:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key findings in the report:

Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities

Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing

Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.

New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players

Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics

Thank you for reading the research report on global Surgical Navigation Systems market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.

