Aircraft Seating Market UAM Aircraft Type to Rake at 9.5% CAGR During 2021-2030

[323 Pages Report] Aircraft seating market to rake $8.21 Billion by 2030; UAM aircraft type expected to grow at 9.5% CAGR, MRO use to rise at 7.9% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Aircraft Seating Market by Aircraft Type, Component & Material, Seating Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global aircraft seating market was valued at $4.24 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China dominated the global aircraft seating market share in 2020. South Korea is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for comfortable aircraft seating across the country.Get Sample Copy of the Report @Aircraft seats are specially designed to cater to the needs of passengers, and offer functions such as recliner seats and power ports. The seats are made up of components that are fire resistant, insulated, durable, lightweight, and strong. Increase in air passengers has created a lucrative opportunities for aircraft seat manufacturers. Presently, passengers are more inclined toward traveling through air transport as compared to road transport to save time. Manufacturers and airlines are picking denser seating configurations, through slim and light-weight seats meanwhile reducing the seat width for more passengers per flight.Numerous developments that are carried out by top manufacturers toward offering comfortable and advanced aircraft seating system, which creates a wider space for growth of the aircraft seating market. For instance, in May 2021, Geven S.p.a. launched the new economy class seat SuperEco. The SuperEco seat was designed for high-density cabin applications. Further, its design offers maximum comfort living in the confined space with a benchmark weight of 7.9 kg. Similarly, in October 2020, Airbus S.A.S. launched OPERA, a new business class seat. The OPERA is designed for single-aisle aircraft and further, the seat features the widest full flatbed, extra-large 20 inches monitor screen, laptop stowage zone, and stable meal table. Such developments supplement the growth of the market across the globe.To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @The market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, component & material, seating type, end user and region. Based on aircraft type, it is classified into civil aircraft, helicopters and Urban Air Mobility (UAM). By component & material, it is divided into cushion & filling material, structure material, upholsteries & seat cover, seat actuators and others. On the basis of seating type, it is categorized into economy class, premium economy class, first class and business class. By end user, it is divided into OEM and MRO. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The factors such as growing demand for seats installed with IFEC systems, maintenance & retrofitting of existing aircraft and increasing aircraft production are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost & regulations associated with the installation of aircraft seats and Increase in operational costs followed by seasonal serviceability hinders the market growth. Further, growth in Urban Air Mobility (UAM) platform and shifting preference to provide enhanced passenger comfort are some of the factors that are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth.Request for Customization of this Report @KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy aircraft type, the UAM segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.Depending on components & materials, the seat actuators segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.Depending on seating type, the business class segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.Depending on end-user, the MRO segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR.COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSISThe COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments.Governments of different regions have already announced lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production and sales being adversely affected.The temporary lockdown of various design, development, and manufacturing facilities is limiting the market growth. Sluggish global economies with a major focus on fighting the pandemic will also negatively impact the market demand.Lockdown situation has occurred due to the rising cases of COVID-19 that temporarily terminated various operations in the aviation sector such as manufacturing, raw material supply, and aircraft deliveries, among others.Domestic air passenger numbers have returning to the pre-pandemic levels, particularly in developing countries such as China and Russia.The key players operating in the aircraft seating market are Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd, Airbus S.A.S., Aviointeriors S.p.A., Geven S.p.a., Jamco Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & CO. KG, Safran, Swire Pacific Limited and The Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. 