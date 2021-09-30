Ground Defense System Market: Unmanned Operation to Surpass at 6.5% CAGR During 2021-2030

[307 Pages] Ground defense system market to reach $79,168.14 million in 2030; Military use to garner 6.5% CAGR: Unmanned operation to rake 6.5% CAGR.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Ground Defense System Market by Application, Operation, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global ground defense system market was valued at $48.56 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $79.16 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2%.Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global ground defense system market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient ground defense systems. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of ground defense system along with its huge defense spending and the presence of major defense equipment manufacturers such as BAE Systems Plc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation.Get Sample Report with Industry Insights @By application, the ground defense system market is segregated into combat, logistics & transportation, surveillance & reconnaissance, intelligence & data warfare, training, and others. The combat segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for combat ground defense systems, as they are critical for the success of military operations.On the basis of operation, the market is bifurcated into manned and unmanned. The manned segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for a number of precise, long- & short-range manned weapon systems, armored vehicles, and other equipment to safeguard the national assets throughout the globe.To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @Depending on end user, the ground defense system market is fragmented into defense intelligence, military, and law enforcement. The military segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to rise in defense spending for modernization of military forces throughout the world.Covid-19 Impact AnalysisThe COVID-19 impact on the ground defense system market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the second quarter of 2021.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import–export of raw materials items for most of 2020. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials for manufacturing ground defense equipment.Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced parts manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of modern ground defense systems globally.Enquire for Customization in Report @Key Findings Of The StudyBy application, the combat segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of operation, the unmanned segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Depending on end user, the military segment is projected to lead the global ground defense system market.Region wise, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The key players operating in the global ground defense system market include BAE Systems plc, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, and Thales Group.