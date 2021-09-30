Plasma Welding Machine Market Worth $1,851.7 Million by 2030 | by Control, Price Range & Distribution Channel

Rise in need for technical advancements and automation, which will help in decreasing labor costs and increase quality control.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plasma welding machine market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. This is attributed to development of the automotive sector and advancements in machinery & equipment technologies. In addition, plasma welding machine is an effective and efficient process as compared to other welding methods, and hence is widely used in the manufacturing industry.

The global plasma welding machines market size was valued at $1,128.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,851.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The plasma arc that can be isolated from the shielding gas envelope by placing the electrode in the torch body and subsequently it is constrained by forcing the plasma through a fine-bore copper nozzle. It is similar to tungsten inert gas welding, as the arc is formed in between a tungsten electrode and the metal. The workpiece is welded due to fusion. Tungsten gas arc welding and plasma arc welding are both regarded to be the same technique. In the industry, more efficient plasma welding equipment are being employed.

Top 10 Leading Players

Air Liquide
Banner Welder, Inc.
Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH
DAIHEN Corporation
EWM
Fronius International GmbH
Illinois Tools Works Inc
Panasonic Corporation
Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited
voestalpine Böhler Welding GmbH

Key Market Segments

By Control

Manual
Mechanized

By Price Range

Low
Medium
High

By Distribution Channel

Online
Offline

By End-User

Machinery & Equipment
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

