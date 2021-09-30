At CAGR of 16.9%, Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 9759.1 Million in 2027

Brandessence Market Research

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Standalone DPI, Integrated DPI)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market place for the forecast 2019– 2027.

Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market is valued at USD 3271.2 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 9759.1 Million by 2027 with the CAGR of 16.9% over the forecast period.

Scope of The Report:

Hospital capacity management can be depicted as improving a medical clinic's bed accessibility to give sufficient ability to productive, error free patient treatment, evaluation, and transfer to fulfill every day demand. All medical clinic medical care administrators work with doctors, settle on strategy choices, supervise patient care and planning and accounting, and lead promoting endeavors to guarantee their organization functions easily. Hospitals capacity management solutions are in effect broadly adopted by medical clinics since these solutions empower productive administration and use of beds, guardians and different resources of clinical offices. Increase in number of in-patients for long term cure in clinics and need to give better and time reserve funds in hospitals administrations to the patients, Hospital Capacity Management Solutionss are gaining popularity among multispecialty medical clinics.

Hospital Capacity Management Solutionss increment the functional proficiency in work process and consolidating costs in clinics.

The key players in the global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market are,

NextGen Healthcare

Infosys

Teletracking Technologies Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Sonitor Technologies

Neusoft Corporation

Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Infor Systems

Care Logistics

Simul8 Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Alcidion Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

JVS Group

WellSky

others.

Key Market Segments:

By Product Type:

• Workflow Management Solution

• Bed Management Solution

• Asset Management Solution

• Quality Patient Care Solution

• Real Time Locating System

By Delivery Mode:

• On Premises Solution

• Cloud Based Solution

By Application:

• Stand Alone Solutions

• Integrated Solutions

The regions covered in global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Growing Demand for Better Healthcare Facilities, Rising Adoption of Real-Time Locating System and Increasing Focus of Government Organizations to Improve Patient Experience are Some of the Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

One of the major factors drive the growth of global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market is growing demand for better healthcare facilities. For better quality and advanced treatment the demand of Hospital Capacity Management Solutions is increased. Various nations have been focusing on advancing medical care use as a significant approach to further develop health outcomes and to meet global commitments to make health services widely available. Numerous approach and research initiatives focused on further developing actual access instead of focusing on the pattern of medical care service usage related to demand side.

For instance; as indicated by the Bureau of Labor Statistics; the cost of clinical consideration has been increasing at a rate of 3.7 percent per annum over a similar period. In addition, one more major factor for the development of global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market is raising adoption of real-time locating system. The capacity to precisely track the area of resources and people inside has numerous applications in medical care. The hospital real-time location systems manage checking the patients, clinical staff and important clinical equipment in emergency circumstances.

For example; in August 2020, Advantech dispatched a real-time location system solution-ready package (SRP) which is intended for real-time monitoring and locating of clinical equipment, patients, and staff. In the medical care industry, hospital administrators are continually trying to work on the patient experience, reduce delay, and maintain high quality of care. To satisfy these requests, real-time location systems which empower resource tracking are gaining popularity in the medical services industry.

In addition, increasing focus of government organizations to improve patient experience also drives the global healthcare asset management solution market. The emergency clinics section represent the biggest portion of the market because of government initiatives to upgrade patient fulfillment and improve the quality of care, the developing patient volume, and the need to lessen the rising medical care costs. For example; in January 2020, Regional Health Command Europe added up to standardizes the check-in interaction in Military Treatment Facilities all through Europe to upgrade communication with patients and further develop accessibility of data in patient waiting regions.

However, high cost of deployment and IT infrastructural constraints in developing countries may hamper the growth of global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market. In spite of that, IoT based healthcare capacity management can provide various opportunities for the further growth of the global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth in global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, highly developed healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of new technology, rising healthcare expenditure and presence of key players in this region. For instance, according to the National Health Council, chronic diseases influence roughly 133 million Americans, addressing over 40% of the absolute populace of this country. By 2020, that number is projected to develop to an expected 157 million, with 81 million having different conditions.

Europe is expected to witness a significant growth in the global Hospital Capacity Management Solutions market due to the technological advancement in healthcare sector, increasing accident cases and rising government support in this region. For instance; in December 2019, EPSi, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc's planning, arranging/anticipating, cost accounting and financial choice help platform, reported a new advanced analytics item and services solution for the commercial center.

