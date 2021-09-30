Kicking Strap Market Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% to Reach $494.9 Million by 2030

Rise in spending on boating and racing activities augments the demand for pneumatic kicking straps, thereby driving the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global kicking strap market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, due to increase in demand for cargo transformation through ships, rise in tourism, and increase in adoption of kicking strap in water sports activities. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and manufacturing of kicking strap in small quantities hamper the market growth.The global kicking strap market size was valued at $0.26 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $0.49 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Rise in disposable income of population coupled with surge in spending on tourism activities boosts the demand for kicking strap in boat and yachts. For instance, the disposable income of Spain registered a growth of 5.9% from 2017 to 2020, fuels the growth of the global kicking strap market. Increase in trend of recreational boating across the globe is likely to boost the growth of the kicking strap market.Rise in sea born trade augments the demand for boat and yacht systems, which is expected to contribute toward the growth of the global kicking strap market. Boat cleats, back plates, kicking key, hooks, and blocks are some of the kicking strap products available in market that have been widely adopted in boat and yacht systems for handling horizontal and vertical angle of kicking strap.Top 10 Leading PlayersAG + SparsAllen Brothers (Fittings) LtdForespar Products CorporationHall SparsHood Yacht SystemsNemo Industrie S.p.A.Optimarts Marine Equipment B.V.Selden Mast ABSparcraftSea Sure Ltd.

Key Market SegmentsBy Product TypeHydraulicRigidOthersBy ApplicationProfessional SportsAmateur LeisureBy Distribution ChannelOfflineHydraulicRigidOthersOnlineHydraulicRigidOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA