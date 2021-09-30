Polyimide Film Market Size Expected To Reach USD 3.44 Billion By 2026 Says Reports And Data
Surging demand from electrical & electronics industries is estimated to stimulate the market demand.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polyimide film market is expected to reach USD 3.44 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyimides film are a kind of high-performance polymers films possessing a range of excellent properties, which allows them to be deployed in various end-user industries.
Polyimide films are used as a buffer against the corona discharge effect, which dampens the performance of traction motors, generators, and transformers. It aids in improving performance in addition to the strength of traction motors and other integral components of the automotive system, thus propelling the market growth.
Moreover, polyimide films may be surface modified to increase the array of end-use applications. The product provides inherent inertness/hydrophobicity, which is not suitable for the fabrication of electronic devices on the substrates; thus, surface modification permits the deposition of functional materials with water-based fluids.
Global Polyimide Film Market: Key Players:
DuPont, Saint Gobain SA, IST Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Tech Inc., FLEXcon Company, Arakawa Chemicals Industries Ltd., Anabond Limited, 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, and Toray Industries, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyimide film market on the basis of type, application, industry verticals, and region:
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Opaque Films
Transparent Films
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Flexible Printed Circuits (FPC)
Specialty Fabricated Products
Pressure Sensitive Tapes
Wire & Cable
Motor & Generator
Industry Verticals Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Aerospace
Medical
Labelling
Mining & Drilling
Others
Global Polyimide Film Market: Regions Covered
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Further key findings from the report suggest:
By type, opaque films held a substantial share of the market in 2018 and are likely to grow at a considerable rate in the forecast period.
By application, specialty fabricated products held 5.0% of the market share in 2018 and are likely to grow at a rate of 11.5% over the forecast period. Specialty fabricated products are used in carrier & transport belts, speaker coils, space blankets, gaskets, sensors, and spiral-wrapped tubing. The specialty fabricated product is forecasted to experience a huge demand during the forecast period owing to growth in manufacturing, construction, and aerospace activities.
The market in Europe held a substantial market size in 2018 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 10.7% in the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is owing to developed electrical & electronics, medical and automotive sectors. Wires and cables application play a significant role in driving market demand in the region.
The leading revenue-generating countries in Europe are Germany, Italy, France, and the U.K., among others. Additionally, the developed medical industry is expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years attributed to its high tensile strength and endurance to high temperature.
Conclusively, all aspects of the Polyimide Film market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
