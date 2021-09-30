Solar-Powered UAV Market : Amazon is Set to Service “Prime Air,” To Send Deliveries to Customers Within 30 Minutes
[231 Pages Report] Solar-Powered UAV Market by Type (Fixed-Wing UAV, Multi Rotor UAV), Application, and Component: Global Opportunity, Forecast, 2020–2030.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar-Powered UAV Market Outlook 2021 - 2030: An UAV is an unmanned aerial vehicle which can fly autonomously or remotely (with the use of controller). An automated UAV increases efficiency by eliminating use of drone operator. However, the limited endurance limit of such conventional drones remained to be major issue. Hence, to increase the endurance limit of unmanned aerial vehicles, solar-powered UAVs were developed. Solar-powered UAVs use photovoltaic panels to absorb sun’s energy and convert it to electrical energy. Such Solar-powered UAVs are extensively used in militaries, paramilitary forces, and other national security agencies. Solar-Powered UAV market applications include surveillance, search & rescue operations, pollution monitoring, security, disaster management, attack missions, intelligence gathering, etc. Several companies are working on possibility to use such UAVs for delivering goods, which can reduce the cost of using drivers for door to door service. For instance, Amazon is working on service “Prime Air,” which is intended to send deliveries to customers within 30 minutes.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis
Enhanced endurance limit as compared to conventional drones, applications in law enforcement activities, and increase in usage of renewable energy sources across the globe are the factors which drive the growth of the solar-powered UAV market. However, threat to public security & privacy norms in are expected to hinder the growth of the solar-powered UAV market. Contrarily, further technological advancements can be opportunistic for the growth of solar-powered UAV market.
Applications in law enforcement activities
Extensive applications in law enforcement activities to assist crime investigation are gaining importance. Solar-powered UAVs are being used for gathering evidences by capturing good quality videos & images from the crime scene. In addition, the risk of tempering the existence evidence gets eliminated as solar-powered UAVs do not require to touch any surfaces. Similarly, solar-powered unmanned vehicles are being used in traffic management, accident inspection, and congestion analysis. Such wide applications of solar-powered UAVs in law enforcement activities has been contributing significantly in growth of solar-powered UAVs market.
Enhanced endurance limit as compared to conventional drones
Technological advancements in photovoltaic cell and hybrid propulsion system has paved the way in increasing endurance limit of conventional drones & preparing a new version called solar-powered UAV. Such advancement in endurance limit has increased its application significantly in areas such as surveillance in vast oceans, cross border spying, mapping, etc. Such rise in application & significance of solar-powered UAVs is driving the growth of the solar-powered UAV market.
COVID-19 Scenario analysis:
• Due to COVID-19 situation, the research & development in solar-powered unmanned vehicles has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.
• Slowing sign in economies of several countries has been observed due to COVID-19 effect, which may limit government investments in drone technology. Such reduction in investment will directly affect growth in solar-powered UAV market.
• Travel restrictions due to COVID-19 has also impacted negatively to the production of solar-powered unmanned aerial vehicles, as the supply chain of components such as solar panels, has been disturbed.
• There may be a considerable rise in demand in solar-powered UAV market in near future as travel restrictions start loosen up worldwide.
