Self-Adhesive Labels Market Value To Cross USD 47.72 billion By 2027-Reports And Data
Reports And Data
The increase in urban population, an increase in demand from pharmaceutical industries, and a rise in consumer awareness are boosting the growth.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Self-Adhesive Labels market is forecast to reach USD 47.72 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. They are also known as pressure-sensitive labels and are generally used as a form of packaging. They have application in various product materials and are also customized to fit on all shapes and sizes. From cosmetic products to plants and nursery products, self-adhesive labels are a useful marketing tool which is known for their quality and versatility.
They are generally printed using an inkjet printer photocopiers and laser printer. Significant growth in the e-commerce industry has fueled the demand for the self-adhesive labels market in the past couple of years.
Increase in per capita income in emerging nations of the Asia Pacific region has increased the purchasing power of the consumers in the recent time. Consumer awareness regarding the product’s detailed description of self-adhesive labels is fueling the market in the forecast period.
Companies considered and profiled in this market study:
Avery Dennison, CCL Industries, UPM-Kymmene, Coveris Holdings S.A., Lintec, Fuji Seal International, Label Craft, Reflex Labels, BSP Labels, and Muroll, among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Release liner held the market share of 56.2% in the year 2019. Release liners are plastic-based sheets used to prevent a sticky surface from prematurely sticking. It is used in applications in pressure-sensitive labels and self-adhesive plastic sheets.
Removable self-adhesive labels are forecasted to hold a market share of 38.4% of the market share in 2027. This type of labels are very convenient and is also very expensive.
Digital Printing technology offers impressive quality and consistency over other options. The colors also show up perfectly over harsh lines, and the quality of the last printed material is as same as the first one. The segment held the largest market share of 18.2% in the year 2019.
The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for self-adhesive labels. The region held a market share of 29.4% in the year 2019. Growth in end-user industries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan are anticipated to drive the labels in the coming years.
Food and Beverage industry dominated with a market share of 37.2% in the year 2019. In this industry, the packaging is done to provide ingredient information, product identification, and cautionary and warning notifications. The self-adhesive label manufacturers offer label products that can be applied to various substances, and with the growth of the retail sector, the sale of the extensive product category is also increasing.
The acquisition of Lewis Label Product by Fortis Solutions Group in July 2019, have bolstered the company’s product list to include shrink sleeves and also allowed them to broaden their flexible packaging and pressure-sensitive labeling capabilities.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Self-Adhesive Labels market on the basis of type, nature, printing technology, and applications and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Release Liner
Linerless
Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Permanent
Removable
Repositionable
Printing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Digital Printing
Flexography
Lithography
Screen Printing
Gravure
Letterpress
Offset
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Food & Beverage
Consumer & Durables
Home & Personal Care Product
Pharmaceuticals
Retail Labels
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Why should buy this report?
The Self-Adhesive Labels markets latest news, forecast analysis as well as the key competitors of the market are easily available with all the necessary information.
The Self-Adhesive Labels report comprises of graphs, pie charts and other representations that can help the reader understand the information at a glance.
Through the Self-Adhesive Labels report the manufacturers can understand the consumer behavior, business segments as well as sell products-based information provided.
COVID-19 impact on the market and industry as well as the recovery analysis.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Self-Adhesive Labels Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Self-Adhesive Labels Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
Continued…
Also, the customizations are available for this report and can be availed by the purchaser. The customizations can be made on the basis of the selected regions or participants.
