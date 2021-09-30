Transparent Plastics Market Size Rising at 5.9% CAGR, to Reach USD 170.48 billion by 2027-Reports and Data
The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the packaging industry and government investment.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The transparent plastics market is expected to reach USD 170.48 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Transparent plastics are used for the manufacture of shatter-resistant, lightweight, and long-lasting products. They are used for designing unique shapes and complex geometries.
The market is principally driven by the rising transparent plastics market demand for plastics from the packaging industry, especially from the F&B packaging industry. This demand is due to the plastic’s corrosion-resistant nature, moisture barrier, and micro-organisms resisting characteristics, all these benefits to provide an increased shelf life of the food products. Transparent Plastics are even used widely in the pharmaceutical and FMCG packaging industry, which is most anticipated to drive the demand of the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the growing usage of these products in electric vehicles due to its safe operations, secured insulation properties, high mechanical properties, and others are also believed to have a significant positive impact on the market growth of Transparent Plastics. As from the environmental point of view, the burgeoning increase of electric vehicles globally is an essential factor that is expected to propel the market.
The market in the North America region accounts for the second largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2019. The presence of large organized players in this region contributes to the large share. These organizations are stimulating their attempts to be in line with market trends.
Global Transparent Plastics Market: Key Players
Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Rigid
Flexible
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polystyrene (PS)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
Others
End Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Packaging
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Others
Global Transparent Plastics Market: Regions Covered
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Further key findings from the report suggest
The Transparent Plastics Market is estimated to reach USD 170.48 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.
The rigid form segment accounts for the largest share of 63.1% of the market in 2019.
Rigid transparent plastics segment holds the largest share of the market as the rigid transparent plastics are utilized in several applications such as building & construction, appliances, electrical & electronics, packaging, automotive, medical and others.
The PET type is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The packaging end user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The Packaging end user segment growing at the highest CAGR due to the huge demand for transparent plastics in the packaging application such as food wrappings, bottles, shrink wraps, and others.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.
The Transparent Plastics Market is anticipated to witness increasing demand from India, China, and other countries of the Asia Pacific region. This is due to the growing application in construction, electronics, automobile, consumer goods, packaging, and other industries.
The market in this region is forecast to witness escalating demand for polymers due to the rising demand for desktop printers.
Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.
Conclusively, all aspects of the Transparent Plastics market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
