Updated with Video* Suspect Sought in a Burglary One, Third Degree Sexual Abuse, and Kidnapping Offense: 1200 Block of Carrollsburg Place, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary One, Third Degree Sexual Abuse, and Kidnapping offense that occurred on Monday, September 27, 2021, in the 1200 block of Carrollsburg Place, Southwest.

At approximately 12:30 pm, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. One inside, the suspect engaged in sexual contact with the victim, took the victim’s property, then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7” to 5’9” tall with an average build and medium brown skin. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white sneakers, and a mask. He was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/1Hk7qAuDl_I

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.