Smart Waste Management Market Witness Excellent Growth in Near Future at at a CAGR of 15.1% by 2027

The COVID 19 outbreak has affected the growth of the smart waste management industry owing to the lockdown measure in different countries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 30, 2021 -- The global smart waste management market size is expected to reach $4.1 million in 2027 from $1.6 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, North America region dominated the global waste management market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about largest share of the global smart waste management industry, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.Rise in environmental awareness, strict environmental regulations by countries from Europe and North America for sustainable waste management, and rapid urbanization & industrialization drive the growth of the global smart waste management market. However, high capital investments and lack of efficient connectivity hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in smart city initiatives and technological advancements such as the internet of things (IoT) for waste collection present new opportunities in the coming years. Leading Players:The key players profiled in the global smart waste management market report include Covanta Holding Corporation, SUEZ Environmental Services, Veolia Environnement S.A., Republic Services, Inc, Waste Management Inc, Sensoneo j.S.a., Bigbelly Inc, Urbiotica, Ecube Labs Co Ltd, and Enevo Oy.Global Market SegmentationBy Waste TypeSolidSpecialE-wasteBy MethodSmart CollectionSmart ProcessingSmart DisposalOur Report Offers:Strategic recommendations in the main business segment of the market forecast.Competitive landscaping of major general trends.Company profiling with detailed strategy, financial and recent developments.Latest technological progress mapping supply chain trends.Evaluation of market share for regional and country-level segments.Market share analysis of top industry players.Strategic recommendations for new entrants.All mentioned segments, and regional market forecasts for the next 10 years.Market Trends (Drivers, Difficulties, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Recommendations)Key Findings Of The Study:• By method, the smart colletion segment dominated the global smart waste management market in 2019.• Based on waste type, solid waste segment is projected to generate high revenue, globally.• Depending on the source, the residential segment garnered major share of the smart waste management market in 2019.• Region wise, North America region dominated the smart waste management market in 2019.• Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period.