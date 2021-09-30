Stand-Up Pouches Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 35.71 Billion by 2026 -Reports And Data
The increasing demand for packaged food and cost-effectiveness of the flexible packaging solution is propelling the growth of the market.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stand-Up pouches save considerably in freight as they take significantly lesser space as compared to its alternative. Businesses are switching to stand-up pouches and in turn, flexible packaging in general. Rigid packaging cost three to six times more per unit than flexible packaging. Printed folding cartons cost twice as much as flexible packaging. Selecting stand-up pouches over a rigid alternative increases the profit margin of a business.
The global Stand-Up Pouches market size is forecast to reach USD 35.71 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Stand up pouches are ideal for products that are positioned on retail shelving. Stand up pouches can stand securely on shelves without any support and is an excellent replacement for conventional bag-in-box packaging. The trend of stand-up pouches will only increase as the popularity of it increases. Stand-up pouches make an ideal container for solid, liquid and powdered foods as well as other items. Food grade lamination on the pouches keeps it fresh for a longer period of time, while ample surface area makes a perfect billboard for the advertisement of any brand and can also be used to display catchy logos and graphics.
Stand-up pouches are prepared from an extremely durable material which cannot be damaged, crushed or smashed the way plastic, cardboard, or glass can. These pouches increase the shelf life of the product and are ecologically better than cardboard boxes as they do not take up much space in landfills.
Get Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1697
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Stand-Up Pouches market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment mode, vertical and region:
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Plastic
Metal Foil
Paper
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Aseptic Pouches
Retort Pouches
Standard Pouches
Hot-Filled Pouches
Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Round Bottom
Corner Bottom
K-Seal
Flat Bottom
Folded Bottom
Reinforced Bottom
Closure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Top-Notch
Spout
Zipper
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Food
Beverages
Agriculture
Chemicals
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Homecare
Tobacco Packaging
Healthcare
Automotive
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
Ask for discount@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1697
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Plastic material type held the largest market share of 47.9% in the year 2018. Plastic is hard to damage and also has greater longevity. The material does not allow any substance to penetrate through, thus, protect the product inside.
Aseptic pouches increase shelf life of the product with no preservatives and are also cost-effective. This type of packaging is also environment friendly. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
Round Bottom held the largest market share of 23.4% in the year 2018. This type of stand-up pouches are used in several industries and are ideal for packaging products that weigh less than one pound.
Top-notch closure type is forecasted to hold a market share of 40.2% in 2026. This type of sealant of stand-up pouches is very commonly used in food and healthcare products.
The food segment held the largest market share of 19.2% in 2018. The food industry widely uses stand-up pouches for the packaging of frozen foods, food for the pet, dry fruits, confectionaries, snacks, candies, and sauces.
Asia Pacific is forecasted to hold the largest market share of 38.4% in 2026. The growing population of the region enables the demand for compact food in the region, especially from highly populated countries such as India and China.
Key participants Amcor Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Berry Global Group, Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, AR Packaging Group AB, Mondi Group, and Uflex Ltd., among others.
Request for customization@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1697
Why should buy this report?
The Stand-Up Pouches markets latest news, forecast analysis as well as the key competitors of the market are easily available with all the necessary information.
The Stand-Up Pouches report comprises of graphs, pie charts and other representations that can help the reader understand the information at a glance.
Through the Stand-Up Pouches report the manufacturers can understand the consumer behavior, business segments as well as sell products-based information provided.
COVID-19 impact on the market and industry as well as the recovery analysis.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Stand-Up Pouches Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Stand-Up Pouches Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
Continued….
Speak to Analyst@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/speak-to-analyst-form/1697
Also, the customizations are available for this report and can be availed by the purchaser. The customizations can be made on the basis of the selected regions or participants.
Read More:
Gusseted Poly Mailers Market Share@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gusseted-poly-mailers-market
Thermoform Packaging Market Size@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/thermoform-packaging-market
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn