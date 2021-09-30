Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Trends, Strategies & Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Aircraft Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market size is expected to grow from $63.19 billion in 2020 to $68.06 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $87.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. Rapid advances in wireless technology and miniaturization (which refers to designing smaller components for equipment) is expected to drive innovation in the defense market, thus driving the market during the forecast period.

The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market consists of sales of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that maintain, repair and overhaul commercial aircraft including helicopters, gliders, drones, aircraft turbines, aircraft engines and rocket engines. The market numbers in this report include sales of spare parts to end consumers by aircraft MRO providers that are used during the aircraft MRO activities.

Trends In The Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market

Furthermore, technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics are being used during the manufacturing process, resulting in higher productivity, lower operating costs and higher margins. Lower operating costs lead to higher margins, this allows companies to expand production and increase product portfolio, thus driving the growth of the aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market.

Global Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Segments:

The global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market is further segmented:

By Type: Commercial Aircrafts MRO Services, Commercial Helicopters MRO Services, Commercial Gliders And Drones MRO Services, Aircraft Turbines MRO Services, Aircraft Engines MRO Services, Rocket Engines MRO Services

By Aircraft Division: Engine, Cabin Interior, Airframe, Avionics, Others

By Size: Wide-Body, Narrow-Body, Regional, Others

By Service Type: Annual Maintenance Contract, Individual Works, Others

By Geography: The global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market.

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market share, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market players, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market segments and geographies, aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhauling services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Organizations Covered: Honeywell Aerospace; AAR Corporation; Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance; Airbus SAS; The Boeing Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

