Recyclable Plastics Market Worth To Reach USD 67.55 Billion By 2028 Says Reports And Data
Reports And Data
Increased concern about plastic pollution, enhancement in the recycling process, and increased demand.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Recyclable plastics market is forecast to reach USD 62.10 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing awareness about the adverse impact of plastic pollution on environmental stability is on a constant rise. The rise in awareness about its harmful effect has been the result of experiencing the real-life complications associated with plastic pollution along with government initiatives. Such increased awareness about plastic pollution has acted as a significant driving force for the growth of the market. Apart from that, an increased number of research on enhancing recycling technologies and rise in social enterprises that are dealing with the issue of plastic pollution like UrbanR Recycle+ positively impacts the growth of the sector.
The research report is inclusive of the impact analysis of the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the economic scenario of the world and brought about dynamic changes in the demands and trends of key segments of the market. The report covers the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the overall market.
Major Players evaluated in the Report:
Avangard Innovative, B. Schoenberg & Co., Inc. Delta Plastics, UltrePET LLC, CarbonLITE Industries, Veolia, Suez Recycling & Recovery Holdings, KW Plastics, Clear Path Recycling, Jayplas.
The substantial growth of the Recyclable Plastics market over the last decade and the current trends and demands point towards its growth in the forecast period (2020-2027). The report covers all the investment opportunities, market dynamics, threats, opportunities, challenges, restraining factors, and technological advancements in the global Recyclable Plastics market. The cumulative information about crucial segments provides a thorough analysis to the reader that might assist them in achieving expected goals for their business.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Recyclable plastics market according to Type, Source, Recycling processes, End-Use Industry, and Region:
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polystyrene (PS)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Others
Source type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Films
Bottles
Foams
Fibers
Others
Recycling processes Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Chemical recycling
Mechanical recycling
End-Use Industry Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Building & Construction
Packaging
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Textiles
Others
Market Analysis based on Key Geographical Regions:
The report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report covers the production, growth, sales, demands, and consumption patterns, and forecast detail.
Further key findings from the report suggest
The Recyclable plastics market held a market share of USD 44.18 Billion in the year 2020 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 5.8% during the forecast period.
In regards to Type, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) segment can be seen to generate the highest revenue of USD 13.43 Billion in 2020 with the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Growth of this segment has been the result of the fact that PET is wholly recyclable and have low recycling cost as compared to other types of plastic.
In context to Source of production of recyclable plastics, Bottles segment generated the highest revenue of USD 24.89 Billion in the year 2020 with a considerable growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by this segment has been the result of the presence of well-regulated and established collection infrastructure and deposit laws in specific nations.
In regards to Recycling processes, Mechanical recycling segment is seen to lead the market that generated a higher revenue of USD 25.68 Billion in 2020 with the growth rate of 5.6% during the forecast period. The fact that this type of recycling process is effective in recycling products without much hassle and it is simple in terms of its operation has resulted in its high rate of incorporation for recycling household plastic waste, which contributed to the revenue generated by it.
In context to End-Use Industry, the Packaging segment can be seen to have generated the highest revenue of USD 15.02 Billion in 2020 with the growth rate of 6.1% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by this segment has been the result of the rise in consumption of packed food and expansion of the food and beverage sector.
While discussing End-Use Industry, it is mentionable that the Automotive segment is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 7.7% during the forecast period. Key factor contributing to the growth rate of this segment is, a rise in the consumption of recycled plastics in the manufacturing units of renowned automotive companies like Nissan, General Motors, Chrysler, and Ford, among others. The focus on corporate social responsibility by these companies has also contributed to the growth rate of this segment.
In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is forecasted to yield the highest revenue of USD 13.43 Billion in 2020 with a growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by this region has been the result of continuous development in the manufacturing sector, increase in demand among the consumers and shortage of plastic raw materials and easy availability of labor.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Clear understanding of the Recyclable Plastics market and its operations
Industrial chain analysis along with the current and future market trends and opportunities
Current market scenario and forecast estimation up to 2027 to understand the full growth potential of the Recyclable Plastics industry
In-depth analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the market
Strategic marketing recommendations, key information for market entrants, and expansion plans of other businesses to offer a competitive edge to the reader
Extensive profiling of key competitors along with their business structures, strategies, and business expansion plans.
Thank you for reading our report. If you have any request for customization, kindly connect with us and our team will assist you and ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.
