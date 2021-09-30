Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Trends And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market size is expected to grow from $60.98 billion in 2020 to $62.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $74.31 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

The defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market consists of sales of defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide MRO services for all kinds of air, sea and land-based defense equipment, including fighter aircraft, military helicopter, battle ships, submarines, armored vehicles, missiles and rocket launchers.

Trends In The Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market

Defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services companies are investing in 3D printing or additive manufacturing technologies to offer replacement parts for tanks, ships, fighter jets. 3D printing involves producing three dimensional objects using computer aided design model. The application of 3D printing is to create functional components including prototypes, tooling and end-use production parts. Additive manufacturing or 3D printing helps in cost-effective production of small batches of intricate parts and complex part designs that needs to be repaired, upgraded and effectively maintained. The technology provides high degree of design freedom, optimization and integration of functional features, and product customization. For instance, in 2019, the U.S Army’s Research Laboratory (ARL) used 3D printing technology for the replacement of propeller fan for its Abrams tank.

Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Segments:

The global defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market is further segmented:

By Type: Air based Defense Equipment MRO Services, Water based Defense Equipment MRO Services, Land based Defense Equipment MRO Services

By Service Type: Annual Maintenance Contract, Individual Works, Others

By Geography: The global defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American market accounts for the largest share in the global defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Organizations Covered: BAE Systems; General Dynamics Corp; Lockheed Martin; Oshkosh; Rheinmetall.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

