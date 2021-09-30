Meat, Poultry And Seafood Industry To Grow At Rate Of 7% With Increasing World Population

Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company's Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. Increase in population creates more demand for food. According to “The Agricultural Outlook” by the OECD and FAO, global cereal production was projected to increase by 13% by 2027. Crop production, farming activities and trade volumes will have to increase in order to meet increased population. Therefore, companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for meat, poultry and seafood products due to rising population, during the forecast period.

The global meat, poultry and seafood market size is expected to grow from $1.39 trillion in 2020 to $1.44 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The meat, poultry and seafood market is expected to reach $1.91 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Major players covered in the global meat, poultry and seafood industry are JBS S.A, Tyson Foods Inc, WH Group Limited, NH Foods, Danish Crown A/S.

TBRC’s global meat, poultry and seafood market report is segmented by type into meat products, poultry, seafood, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others, by nature into organic, conventional.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global meat, poultry and seafood market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global meat, poultry and seafood market.

Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Meat Products, Poultry, Seafood), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery







The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.



