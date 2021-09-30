Grain Products Market Recovers From COVID-19 Shock At A Rate Of Over 10%

Grain Products Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The outbreak of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the grain products market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Food and beverage manufacturers depend on supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to lack of raw materials. Also, restrictions on trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the grain products market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.

The global grain products market size is expected to grow from $314.87 billion in 2020 to $347.27 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact. The grain product market is expected to reach $473.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major players covered in the global grain product industry are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Malteurop Groupe, GrainCorp Malt, China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global grain products market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global grain products market.

TBRC’s global grain products market report is segmented by type into flour, rice and malt, other grain products and by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others.

