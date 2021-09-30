Global Commercial Aircraft Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Commercial Aircraft Market 2021-2030

Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the commercial aircraft market size is expected to grow from $207.84 billion in 2020 to $231.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $310.41 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%. Legal authority allowing the use of drones for commercial use is being extended more widely increasing a potential revenue channel for aircraft manufacturers. Combined with the launch of reliable and stronger drones specifically for commercial use, such as the drones manufactured by a Chinese company DJI and public sales of commercial drones are expected to drive rapid growth in the drone segment of the commercial aircraft manufacturing market.

The commercial aircraft market consists of sales of commercial aircraft including helicopters, gliders and drones, aircraft parts by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce civilian and commercial aircraft including helicopters, gliders and drones, aircraft parts such as aircraft turbines, aircraft engines and rocket engines for commercial purposes. The market includes MRO (Maintenance Repair and Overhaul) services provided by manufacturers during the aircraft’s warranty period.

Trends In The Global Commercial Aircraft Market

Aircraft manufacturers are using machine-learning techniques such as artificial intelligence (AI) to improve aircraft safety and quality, and to improve manufacturing productivity. Machine learning algorithms collect data from machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interfaces and use data analytics to drive effective decision making. These technologies optimize manufacturing operations and lower costs. For example, GE Aviation uses machine learning and data analytics to identify faults in engines, which increases components' lives and reduces maintenance costs. Boeing has successfully built machine-learning algorithms to design aircraft and automate factory operations.

Global Commercial Aircraft Market Segments:

The global commercial aircraft market is further segmented:

By Type: Passenger Aircrafts, Commercial Helicopters, Commercial Gliders And Drones, Aircraft Turbines, Aircraft Engines, Rocket Engines

By Engine Type: Turbofan, Turboprop, Turboshaft

By Size: Wide-Body, Narrow-Body, Regional, Others

By End-User: Government, Private Sector

By Operation: Autonomous Aircraft, Manual

By Geography: The global commercial aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Commercial Aircraft Market Organizations Covered: Airbus; The Boeing Company; United Technologies Corporation; Bombardier Inc.; Embraer SA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

