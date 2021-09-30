KD Pharma Group Welcomes Daniel Wiley as Vice President of Special Projects
BIOGGIO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KD Pharma Group today announced the appointment of Daniel Wiley as Vice President of Special Projects with responsibility to lead growth projects in algal omega-3 lipids, cannabinoids and phytochemicals, and other strategic projects.
“KD Pharma is successfully executing on a unique growth strategy providing CDMO services for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical customers, while further developing vertical expertise in strategic markets. We are pleased to add Dan’s expertise to the KD Pharma Group – his entrepreneurial mindset and experience in nutritional lipids are valuable assets to help us succeed,” said Oscar Groet, CEO. “Dan complements our company philosophy quite well and we are pleased to add his talents to our dynamic management team.”
Daniel Wiley is a respected nutritional and specialty chemical industry veteran with a skillset in both process technology and product marketing. He most recently led the Wiley Ingredients manufacturing division of Wiley Companies. Dan has nearly two decades of experience in bringing leading nutritional products and services to market successfully.
“I am thrilled to be part of the team at the KD Pharma Group. The impressive track record of growth by the organization is inspiring, and I look forward to continuing to execute on developing world-leading capabilities in nutritional lipids and bio-based extracts,” said Daniel Wiley.
The KD Pharma Group manufacturers the Alga3TM line of omega-3 concentrates with the highest levels of EPA and DHA available in the market. Additionally, it recently formed the KD Phyto business unit to manufacture cannabinoid Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and plant extracts utilizing its suite of proprietary lipid technologies.
About the KD Pharma Group SA
The KD Pharma Group is a contract manufacturer that develops products in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical space. It is also one of the largest Omega-3 fatty acid producers in the world with over 500 employees and a presence in the UK, Norway, Germany, Switzerland and the US. The KD Pharma Group employs state-of-the-art technology which is protected by numerous patents. Visit www.kdpharmagroup.com to learn more.
