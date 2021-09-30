Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of Oglethorpe Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 4, 2021, in the 800 block of Oglethorpe Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 6:25 pm, Fourth District members responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots.  Upon arrival members located a crime scene but no victim.  Officers later learned that the victim responded to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

 

The suspect vehicle was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/wl-9YFnE0vM

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

