Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market : Rise in Usage of Smart Technology in Aviation
[331 Pages Report] Aviation AR & VR Market by Product Type, Application, Function, and Component: Global Opportunity Analysis, Forecast, 2020–2030.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Augmented & Virtual Reality Market Outlook 2021 - 2027: The global aviation augmented & virtual reality market is experiencing a significant growth due to demand for better passenger experience. Augmented reality (AR) enables interactive experience with a real-world environment by a computer enhanced alteration to the images of the objects from the real-world to provide a composite view. In addition, AR adds digital elements such as visual, auditory, and haptic feedback. Presently, virtual reality (VR) is an interactive simulated experience allowing user to immerse and interact with a computer generated 3-D world through sound & sight. AR & VR in aviation is used for simulation & training of pilots, ground staff, maintenance crew, and mechanics, among others.
Companies covered in this report are Skylights Aero, Aero Glass, Upskill, Google Inc., Oculus VR, Sony, EON Reality, HTC, Microsoft Corporation, and Fountx.
Regions covered in this report are North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
Airport operations are on a standstill due to government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Airlines are incurring losses due to expenditure on maintenance & employee retainment without any source of revenue generation caused by the travel bans imposed by authorities globally in the wake of COVID-19.
AR & VR system developers are forced to halt research & development due to lack of workforce caused by the travel restrictions imposed by government to control the COVID-19 outbreak.
Airlines companies are forced to delay the procurement & deployment of AR & VR systems due to disruption of supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis
Surge in usage of smart technology in aviation, increase in demand for low human intervention system to reduce human error, and rise in adoption of gesture tracking devices are some of the factors that drive the global aviation augmented & virtual reality market. However, high training & system acquisition cost and cybersecurity threats hinder the market growth. On the contrary, heads-up display (HUD) integration with AR & VR, developments in artificial intelligence, and mixed reality present new pathways in the industry.
The global aviation augmented & virtual reality market trends are as follows:
Surge in usage of smart technology in aviation
Airports & airlines are investing in smart technology to improve their operational efficiency to meet the requirements of increasing numbers of air passenger traffic. AR & VR provides cost effective, immersive, and interactive solution for aviation functions such as airline operation, maintenance, airport operation, and aviation training among others. AR & VR enables real-time feedback to trainees during training simulation. Moreover, adoption of 5G is accelerating the integration of VR into in-flight entertainment system for enhanced consumer experience. Such investments in smart technology will drive the global aviation augmented & virtual reality market.
Rise in adoption of gesture tracking devices
Gesture tracking system is used to track & interact with virtual interfaces of AR & VR. Recently, in 2019, Lenovo (technology company based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong) collaborated with Clair Air (hardware-agnostic software solution company headquartered in California, US) to develop native hand gesture recognition for Lenovo’s ThinkReality A6 AR headset. Native hand gesture recognition allows users to navigate through native & core operating system functions of AR system. ThinkReality A6 AR headset can be interacted with gestures such as grab, swipe, pinch, and flip among others. Lenovo’s A6 is a lightweight, heads-up, and hands-free mobile head worn device designed to deploy simple & complex AR solutions to enterprises. Such developments in gesture tracking system is expected to drive the global aviation augmented & virtual reality market.
Key benefits of the report:
• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global augmented & virtual industry in aviation along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global aviation augmented & virtual reality market share.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global aviation augmented & virtual reality market growth scenario.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
• The report provides a detailed global aviation augmented & virtual reality market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
Questions answered in the aviation augmented & virtual reality market research report:
• Which are the leading market players active in the augmented & virtual reality market in aviation?
• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?
• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
