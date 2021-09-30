Hundreds of Students from ASEAN and China Engaged at the ASEAN-China Young Leaders’ Summit 2021

The Opening Ceremony of ASEAN-China Young Leaders' Summit 2021 on 23 October 2021

The online programme brought together 143 university students from 10 ASEAN Member States and China to participate in authentic meeting simulations of ASEAN +1.

The event aimed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the China-ASEAN dialogue and to look forward to the future prospects of the China-ASEAN strategic partnership.” — H.E. Mr. Deng Xijun

BEIJING, CHINA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute of Area Studies Peking University and the ASEAN Foundation, with the support of the Mission of the People’s Republic of China to ASEAN and ASEAN-China Cooperation Fund (ACCF), have successfully concluded the ASEAN-China Young Leaders’ Summit 2021. The online programme, which took place from 23 to 26 September 2021, brought together 143 university students from ten ASEAN Member States and China to participate in authentic meeting simulations of ASEAN +1.

Under the theme of “Commemorating 30 years of ASEAN-China Dialogue relations: Strengthening Partnerships for the Next Decade and Beyond,” the ASEAN-China Young Leaders’ Summit 2021 was initiated as an immersive platform for youth in ASEAN and China to not only deepen their knowledge and appreciation of ASEAN-China relations, but also to improve their future-ready skills and expand their network beyond their country borders.

“The event aimed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the China-ASEAN dialogue and to look forward to the future prospects of the China-ASEAN strategic partnership. Looking back at the past 30 years, China and ASEAN have gone through an extraordinary journey together, through thick and thin. Looking to the future, we need to set the right direction, expand cooperation, strengthen the foundation and strive to turn the bright vision of China-ASEAN relations into a realistic picture. To set the right direction means to work together to build a higher level of China-ASEAN strategic partnership and a closer China-ASEAN community of destiny; to expand cooperation means to continuously promote the convergence of interests between China and ASEAN and to achieve prosperity and development in a mutually beneficial and win-win situation; to strengthen the foundation means to insist on promoting the closeness and integration of people's hearts and minds. To strengthen the roots, we must insist on promoting people's hearts and minds and cultivating a rich soil for friendship and cooperation, “said the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to ASEAN H.E. Mr. Deng Xijun.

Ambassador Deng stressed that the future belongs to the youth and hopes are placed in them. Youth are the most dynamic and creative group, and whether China-ASEAN relations will be stable and far-reaching, the participation, heritage and development of youth are crucial. We hope that more young people from both sides will actively participate in building the China-ASEAN community of destiny, injecting youthful vitality to promote quality and upgrade cooperation, and contributing youthful wisdom to promote people-to-people togetherness.

The ASEAN-China Young Leaders’ Summit 2021 was guided by the Chinese mission, sponsored by ACCF, and closely cooperated by the Chinese and ASEAN stakeholders, which effectively led to a high-quality and efficient project, improved the efficiency of project approval, and fulfilled the complementary advantages of both sides, setting an example of jointly project development and mutual benefits.

The ACCF Management Team took advantage of its work in the ASEAN frontline and its professional expertise to intervene deeply in the project design process and guide the optimisation of the budget review. ACCF fully respected and considered the customs and requirements of the Chinese and ASEAN sides, selected and recommended Peking University to cooperate in depth with the ASEAN Foundation, actively guided and brought into play their respective strengths, followed the ASEAN Cooperation projects SOP and requirements, and jointly participated with the ASEAN Foundation as the project proponent and the Peking University as the main implementation agency.

The meeting simulations of the ASEAN-China Young Leaders’ Summit 2021 followed that of Model ASEAN Meetings format, with delegates role playing as high-ranking government officials of ASEAN and China in six sectoral ministerial meetings, three community councils and one ASEAN-China Summit. Throughout the programme, the delegates had to draft country statements, blueprints and a joint declaration at the ASEAN-China Summit simulation, which consisted of all solutions that were agreed upon by all delegates. In addition to the workshop on ASEAN’s decision-making mechanisms, a roundtable discussion and a series of thematic seminars were also organised to equip all delegates with the necessary knowledge around ASEAN-China relations and regional issues that needed to be resolved.

“With increasing international and regional instability factors today, China-ASEAN relations are an important pillar for maintaining regional economic development and social stability. Youth, as the strongest driving force in the development of