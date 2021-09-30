Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 9.29.21

Published: Sep 29, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Clothilde Hewlett, 67, of San Francisco, has been appointed Commissioner at the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation. Hewlett has been Executive Director and Chief Legal Officer at the Cal Alumni Association since 2016. She was a Partner at Nossaman LLP from 2009 to 2016. Hewlett was a Partner at K&L Gates LLP from 2003 to 2009 and Interim Director at the California Department of General Services from 2002 to 2003. Hewlett was Undersecretary at the California State and Consumer Services Agency from 1999 to 2003. She was Director of Moral Character Determinations at the State Bar of California from 1991 to 1999. Hewlett held several positions at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office from 1979 to 1991, including Assistant District Attorney and Special Prosecutions Criminal Investigator. She is a founding member of the Black Women Lawyers Association of Northern California. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $206,796. Hewlett is a Democrat.

Cynthia L. Rich, 68, of Gold River, has been appointed to the Contractors State License Board. Rich has been Sole Proprietor of Cynthia L. Rich, Psy.D. since 2015. Rich was Assistant Dean for the Graduate School of Management at the University of California, Davis from 1989 to 1998. She was Vice President of Marketing at the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce from 1986 to 1989. Rich was Advertising Manager at the Sacramento Municipal Utility District from 1977 to 1986. She earned a Master of Arts degree in English from California State University, Sacramento, a Master of Arts degree in Psychology from Alliant International University and a Doctor of Clinical Psychology degree from Alliant International University. She is a member of the California Psychological Association and the Redwood Psychological Association. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rich is a Democrat.

Steve Panelli, 50, of San Mateo, has been appointed to the Contractors State License Board. Panelli has been a Chief Plumbing Inspector at the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection since 2009. He was Senior Plumbing Inspector at the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection from 2005 to 2009, where he was District Plumbing Inspector from 2000 to 2005. Panelli is a member of the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials Board of Directors and Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 38. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Panelli is registered without party preference.

###