Governor Ducey Honors Fallen Heroes At Peace Officers Memorial Service

PHOENIX —Governor Doug Ducey honored 17 fallen law enforcement officers at the 47th Annual Arizona Peace Officers Memorial Service this evening, a somber ceremony attended by the families and colleagues of officers who died in the line of duty.

"Through the countless dangers Arizona's officers face, they have shown nothing but fearlessness and heroism," said Governor Ducey. "As we honor the officers who have fallen, we also recognize how they lived — with an unwavering dedication to keeping our communities safe.

"Our law enforcement officers and their families know that when they leave home every day, they may not come back. They don’t let that—or anything—stop them from serving their communities, state and country. My deepest gratitude goes to all our officers for their commitment to keeping our state safe, and my prayers are with all the officers who laid down their lives to protect fellow Arizonans."

The memorial service honored fallen officers from across the state and their families. The event is typically held in May, but the last two memorials were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor read the names of the following officers at tonight’s memorial service:

Officer Clayton Joel Townsend, Salt River Tribal PD, End of Watch (EOW): 1/08/2019 Officer Paul T. Rutherford, Phoenix PD, EOW: 3/21/2019 Border Patrol Agent Robert M. Hotten, US Border Patrol, EOW: 10/06/2019 Detention Officer Gene “Jim” W. Lee, Maricopa County SO, EOW: 10/30/2019 Border Patrol Agent Luis Pena Jr., US Border Patrol, EOW: 12/23/2019 Officer David W. Kellywood, White Mountain Apache Tribal PD, EOW: 2/17/2020 Commander Greg S. Carnicle, Phoenix PD, EOW: 3/29/2020 Detention Officer Alvin Ramirez, Avondale PD, EOW: 6/07/2020 Officer Michael E. Lee, Navajo Division of Public Safety, EOW: 6/18/2020 Investigator Esther Charley, Navajo Division of Public Safety, EOW: 6/22/2020 Officer Jason W. Judd, Peoria PD, EOW: 7/01/2020 Sergeant Ernie Quintero, Maricopa County SO, EOW: 7/06/2020 Detention Officer Kevin Fletcher, Maricopa County SO, EOW: 7/06/2020 Officer Alfonso H. Murrieta, Dept. of Homeland Security CBP, EOW: 7/09/2020 Detention Officer Miroslaw Mroczkowski, Maricopa County SO, EOW: 7/15/2020 Officer Bryan R. Brown, Tohono O’odham Nation PD, EOW: 8/27/2020 Officer Peter Anthony Mannino, Tucson PD, EOW: 5/17/2009

