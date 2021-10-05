Howard B. Gowen's Favorite Fine Dining Etiquette Rules You've Never Heard Of
Howard B. Gowen's Shared His Favorite Fine Dining Etiquette Rules You've Never Heard OfATHENS, GEORGIA, USA, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last few decades, the etiquette that accompanies fine dining has loosened considerably, says fine dining enthusiast Howard B. Gowen. Long gone are the days (in most circles) when using the salad fork on your entree would cause giggles and whispers of derision.
Whether you’re curious about arcane etiquette, you have a very formal dinner or state affair coming up, or you just want to do things right, we have gathered a list of our favorite obscure etiquette tips to help you out.
Stop Picking Up Your Menu Says Howard B. Gowen
This isn’t just post-COVID good sense, says Howard B. Gowen. In a formal situation, it is considered decidedly passe to pick your menu up off the table. Instead, you should be glancing down at the menu to peruse what’s available. If you have difficulty seeing, you can certainly angle the menu towards yourself by lifting it from the top. Just make sure that at least the bottom of your menu is still touching the table!
Don’t Butter Your Bread All At Once
This tip applies to muffins, bagels, and biscuits as well, says Howard B. Gowen. You should never butter your entire piece of bread and eat off of it. Instead, you should break off the piece you’re going to eat and butter that before lifting it to your mouth.
To avoid asking for the butter over and over, Gowen suggests that you take a pat of butter when it’s offered to you and place that on your bread plate (or your dinner plate if there is no separate bread plate). Then you can dip into your own supply at your leisure without all that awkward and unseemly reaching across the table!
Don’t Eat Everything on Your Plate
Now this tip can actually vary from culture to culture, says Howard B. Gowen. But generally speaking, in western Europe and America, it is polite to leave at least one small bite of your food on your plate. Cleaning your plate of every morsel can send the message to your host that you weren’t served enough, which is a poor reflection on their skills.
However, if you are dining in India or Japan, you should eat everything on your plate to show your respect for the meal and the food being served. If you’re worried about the rules, just do some research. Most countries have well-established etiquette of their own.
No Cheers-ing!
Now, this tip is actually more about protecting the fine china and glassware than it is about the act of making a toast, says Howard B. Gowen. It is perfectly acceptable to call for a toast in any situation, but you should not clink your glasses together or tap the crystal with your knife in a true fine dining situation. You don’t want to chip the china! And, generally speaking, it’s best to avoid making excessive noise that might disturb other parties around you.
