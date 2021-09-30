First Black-Owned Bakery Opens In Central Florida Curating Treats For All Diets
Mika Altidor, Award-Winning Baker and Author of "Chasing Vegan" Is Opening The Doors Of V+M Bakery, For Foodies Of All Kinds in Winter Haven, Florida.WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning Vegan Baker and Author of the cookbook, “Chasing Vegan”, Mika Altidor, is making a difference in her community and nationwide with her story of how a plant-based diet saved her life. After much anticipation, Altidor is opening the doors of the only black-owner bakery in Polk County Florida, V+M Bakery, this Friday, Oct 1, 2021, in Winter Haven, Florida. Altidor is spreading her twist on specialty foods for her beloved community focusing on sweet and savory foods that align with any diet.
Altidor curates gourmet foods that cater to the needs of gluten-free, keto, vegan, and more. Her menu includes scrumptious breakfast, lunch, and bakery items that will please any palette. “When we are diagnosed with food intolerance or allergy, it seems as though the world is less sweet. I have created a menu that will allow all tastebuds to savor every food they crave”, Altidor states.
V + M Bakery has been an integral part of the community and the only vegan bakery in their county. The baker loves spreading her inspirational stories with their new cookbook, “Chasing Vegan”, which can be found at all bookstores. Altidor works tirelessly as they have locked arms with charitable organizations, such as Food-Not-Bombs, Orlando, where they serve up their coveted food to the homeless in their area. Studies have shown plant-based eating can improve not only body weight, blood sugar levels, and the ability to control cholesterol, but also emotional states, including depression, anxiety, fatigue, sense of well-being, and daily functioning.
Altidor has been a media darling for a decade, wowing audiences for nearly a decade. “I have been through life”, Altidor says, “ I understand the ups and the downs, and I know life is both sweet and savory. I hope this reflects in my menu, my hospitality, and passion for living an abundant life”.
The doors open on October 1st. Visit her and share her warmth, vitality, and specialty baking and catering at 317 Third Street NW, Winterhaven, Florida.
Check out their Instagram to see everything they are doing! https://www.instagram.com/victormikabakery/
