Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,762 in the last 365 days.

Memorandum: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Deputy Joshua Moyers

MEMORANDUM

 

TO:                 Bill Leeper, Sheriff, Nassau County Sheriff’s Officel; Floyd L. Vanzant, Mayor, Town of Hilliard; Taco Pope, County Manager, Nassau County

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:             Wednesday, September 29, 2021

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Deputy Joshua Moyers

 

On Sunday, September 26, 2021, Deputy Joshua Moyers passed from critical injuries obtained in the line of duty on September 24, 2021. He served the community as Sheriff’s Office Explorer from 2011 to 2013, then started as a deputy in 2015. Deputy Moyers was shot twice during a traffic stop and passed away two days later. In July of 2018, Deputy Moyers received an Above and Beyond the Call of Duty award for his work on a narcotics case. Deputy Moyers will be remembered for his dedication to protect the lives of others at the cost of his own.

To honor the memory Deputy Joshua Moyers and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in Yulee, Florida, the Nassau County Courthouse in Yulee, Florida and the City Hall of Hilliard, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

###

You just read:

Memorandum: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Deputy Joshua Moyers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.