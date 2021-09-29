Governor Ivey Releases Statement on the Passage of the Prison Infrastructure Bill Package

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday released the following statement regarding the passage of the Prison Infrastructure Bill Package in the Alabama House of Representatives:

“Addressing our decades-long prison infrastructure challenges is not easy, but sometimes, doing the right thing and the hard thing are one in the same. This is not a victory lap because there is more legislative work to be done this week; this is the halfway point for the prison construction bills. I am extremely proud of the members of the Alabama House of Representatives for their hard work and support. Chairman Steve Clouse has proven instrumental in crafting the bills, moving them through committee and carrying them on the floor. The work done today will help lead to solutions that will greatly benefit all Alabamians for decades to come. I offer my sincerest thanks to the members, and I continue to offer any resource needed in the next few days to get this across the finish line.”

###