Key Housing Announces Featured Oakland California Service Apartment Listing for October
Key Housing is a best-in-class short term and corporate housing service with insights into the difficult Oakland market for housing.
Oakland retains a fun earthiness compared to its more famous sister across the Bay.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key Housing, a top-rated short term housing service for California from Sacramento to San Diego, Santa Rosa to La Jolla at https://www.keyhousing.com/, is proud to announce its Bay Area designee focused on Oakland California and so-called serviced apartments. As European and British corporate travelers return to the Bay Area, many are seeking furnished apartments, which are often called "serviced apartments" in the lingo of the British Isles.
“Oakland retains a fun earthiness compared to its more famous sister across the Bay,” explained Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. He continued, “As we are seeing strong demand among Brits and Europeans for serviced apartments in Oakland, we are excited to identify a best-in-class property, that is 'The Grand' located at 100 Grand Avenue in Oakland."
Interested persons can view the Oakland property at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/the-grand/. The property was chosen for the October Bay Area designation due to its central location and its best-in-class amenities. Interested persons are encouraged not just to visit the property information page but also that information page for Oakland short term rentals at https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/oakland/ and to reach out to the staff at Key Housing for assistance in finding short term or corporate rentals not just in Oakland but also in nearby communities such as Berkeley, Hayward, and San Leandro. "The Grand" is described as follows.
Business travelers can elevate life to the next level at "The Grand" apartments in Oakland. Residents can experience the peak of modern high-rise living in their studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments and loft-style homes for rent. Select homes boast extra enhancements like polished concrete floors, private balconies, and scenic views overlooking Lake Merritt, downtown Oakland, and the Bay.
FINDING SERVICED APARTMENTS IN ALAMEDA COUNTY
Oakland is the county seat of Alameda county. It is a bustling commercial center in its own right and thus popular with business travelers coming to the Bay Area from the United Kingdom and Europe. Its central location next to Berkeley, the Walnut Creek area, and - of course - San Francisco make it perfect for those who need easy transportation. In addition, it is known as the "hip" counterpart to more expensive and less gritty San Francisco, making it popular among those who want to experience the "true" Bay Area as opposed to a more tourist experience. For these reasons, Key Housing is excited to identify "The Grand" as its featured Bay Area listing for October 2021.
ABOUT KEY HOUSING
Based in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today!
