Roberta Riga of R Riga Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LOS ALTOS HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leader's way of being is the most powerful leadership lever they have. The ultimate goal of coaching is to help leaders fully own their experience by focusing on self-awareness and interior conditioning to be intentional about how they respond to challenges and build resilience.

Roberta Riga is the founder of R Riga Consulting, dedicated to executive coaching and leadership development.

Based in Silicon Valley, Roberta works one-on-one with executives to help them become the best version of themselves and perform at their maximum capacity.

“The leaders and executives that I work with are largely in the tech space, but my coaching spans all industries and geographies,” says Roberta. “I coach the human being that happens to inhabit a leadership role; it's not about the tactics and strategy. It’s about courage, compassion, vulnerability and how we relate to self and others. It's about really knowing ourselves and integrating all aspects of our being with authenticity and intention.”

Roberta holds a BA in psychology from UC Berkeley and a master’s degree in organization development from the University of San Francisco. She spent the first part of her career in HR management and consulting for numerous companies, and as COO for a human rights organization before shifting her independent practice, R Riga Consulting, exclusively to coaching and leadership development.

“Traveling the hero’s journey into the unknown to deeply understand our own mind and own the subjective reality we co-create for ourselves is incredibly empowering and liberating,” says Roberta. “I wish I had a coach in my earlier career to help me understand my conditioned response to stressful situations and help me navigate those challenges more masterfully.”

Roberta’s coaching approach is highly customized and results-oriented, positioning workplace challenges as engagement opportunities for deeper transformation. A typical coaching engagement includes 360-feedback from key stakeholders reflecting how leaders show up and impact their external environment, and an emotional intelligence (EQ) profile providing a snapshot of our internal experience with stress, conflict, challenge or change. The EQ profile offers insight into connecting how we were socialized with our patterned perceptions and responses at work and opens the door for accelerated high-performance leadership and future leadership literacies.

What makes coaching successful is a genuine willingness to be vulnerable, explore and push your own comfort edge to maximize growth. Roberta says she’s most proud of the people she works who have had the courage and trust to delve into that development journey and what they have been able to achieve as a result. “It gives me great pleasure to see them thrive in increasingly complex and ambiguous environments.”

Close Up Radio will feature Roberta Riga in an interview with Jim Masters on October 4th at 12pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/roberta-riga-88366340/