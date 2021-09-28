Some federal appeals courts regularly livestreamed oral arguments prior to the pandemic, like the U.S. Courts of Appeal for the D.C. and Ninth Circuits. Most others posted recordings of arguments online within 24 hours of the close of a day’s session.
You just read:
Will Federal Appeals Courts Keep Livestreaming Arguments After COVID-19? It's Still Up In the Air.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.