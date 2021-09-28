2021-09-28 13:14:48.487 Morgan County Lottery Winner Surprised by $50,000 Prize

2021-09-28 13:14:48.487

A Powerball player from Morgan County received surprising news from a convenience store clerk when he was informed he had won $50,000 in the Sept. 15 drawing by matching four white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball.

“I always buy $10 worth, so I had five sets of numbers,” the winner explained.

While on the road for work, he decided to stop in at a convenience store and check his tickets. After scanning his five Quick Picks, the clerk gave him the good news.

“They were excited, but not as much as I was!” the winner said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Woodrow’s, 35 Shawnee Four Drive, in Sunrise Beach.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players won more than $9.5 million from tickets purchased in Camden County, where this winning Powerball ticket was sold. Retailers in the county received more than $988,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $770,000 went to educational programs in the county. A list detailing how Lottery proceeds were distributed among Camden County school districts is available at MOLottery.com.