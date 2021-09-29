Submit Release
Royalton barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions, Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B203220

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi                              

STATION: Royalton                      

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 09/29/2021 at 1443 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14, Randolph VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions, Criminal

Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Randy Dikinson                                              

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/29/21 at 0855 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a

 

possible family fight that occurred earlier in the week. Upon further

 

investigation, it was revealed that Randy Dickinson assaulted a household

member.

 

Dickinson was transported to the State Police Barracks in Royalton. He was held

without bail and cited to appear in Orange County Criminal court on 09/30/2021

at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/30/2021 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: NO

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

