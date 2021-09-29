Royalton barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions, Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B203220
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Roaldi
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/29/2021 at 1443 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 14, Randolph VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Assault, Violation of Conditions, Criminal
Threatening
ACCUSED: Randy Dikinson
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/29/21 at 0855 hours, the Vermont State Police was contacted regarding a
possible family fight that occurred earlier in the week. Upon further
investigation, it was revealed that Randy Dickinson assaulted a household
member.
Dickinson was transported to the State Police Barracks in Royalton. He was held
without bail and cited to appear in Orange County Criminal court on 09/30/2021
at 1230 hours to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/30/2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.