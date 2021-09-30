‘Billionaire entrepreneur’ mindset under the spotlight in new podcast series

Darren Moffatt, host of the Nerds of Business podcast

The disruptive entrepreneurs who lead global tech companies are re-shaping the world. A new six-part series lifts the lid on how they think differently.

The iconic entrepreneurs running tech platforms and flying into space aren’t just billionaire celebrities, they’re the new ‘apex predators’ of the commercial world.” — Darren Moffatt

The disruptive entrepreneurs who lead global tech companies are profoundly re-shaping the world in which we live. For the first time ever, a new six-part podcast series lifts the lid on how they think differently from everyone else.

Nerds of Business podcast host Darren Moffatt is joined by business psychologist Stephanie Thompson and seven top entrepreneurs from the U.K, the U.S and Australia as they seek to unlock the ‘mindset secrets’ of the new business elite.

“The iconic entrepreneurs running tech platforms and flying into space aren’t just billionaire celebrities, they’re the new ‘apex predators’ of the commercial world,” says Nerds of Business podcast host Darren Moffatt.

“Disruptive entrepreneurs are smashing established brands and creating entirely new markets. They’re hugely powerful, but very little is known about their mindset.

“Understanding how they think is important on so many levels.”

Getting access to the likes of Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg & Elon Musk is next to impossible. So according to Mr Moffatt, he had to get creative. The answer lies in the cultural influence of these tech titans, which he argues may actually become their defining legacy.

“They’ve inspired an army of start-up founders to disrupt markets everywhere,” says Mr Moffatt.

“So to get some answers, we spoke to the next generation of disruptive entrepreneurs who are coming through right now with innovative business models and technologies.

“The insights we gained were astonishing.”

The series looks at the key psychological traits and behaviours of disruptive entrepreneurs. Each of the six episodes is themed on a particular aspect such as resilience, creativity, drive, confidence, and leadership.

Mr Moffatt says that by collaborating with business psychologist Stephanie Thompson, the series is able to take a more scientific approach into mindset.

“Stephanie was able to deconstruct quite complex psychological concepts and make the content accessible for everyday people.

“The insights we gleaned from our entrepreneur guests, are valuable not just for business owners, but for anyone who wants to achieve the pinnacle of success in their chosen field.”

The third season of Nerds of Business – “Mindset of the Disruptive Entrepreneur” is out now on iTunes and Spotify.

About Nerds of Business

• Guests from companies worth $3.5 BILLION have appeared on the show

• Nerds of Business has reached a high of #3 on the Australian podcast charts

• The podcast has been featured by Apple in their ‘new and noteworthy’ section

• The show has listeners in 90 countries

• Host Darren Moffatt is a serial entrepreneur himself and the CEO of a finance company and a digital marketing agency