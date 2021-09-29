RELEASE: Air Permits Issued for Ecolab, Inc. & Flowers Timber Company, Inc.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality's Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has issued air permits for Ecolab, Inc. in New Hanover County and Flowers Timber Company Inc. in Wayne County. Both facilities applied for permit modifications to continue operations within the limits required under a new state emissions rule regulating log fumigation. As of November 1, 2020, rule 15A NCAC 02D .0546 established emission control requirements for log fumigation operations and amendment to the state air toxics rule added methyl bromide and established acceptable ambient levels (AAL).

After thoroughly considering comments received during the public engagement process, DAQ has issued the permits with operational limits, monitoring protocols, recordkeeping requirements and reporting requirements to comply with the log fumigation and air toxics rules. The final permits also include revised requirements for leak detection and testing within 90 days of permit issuance. Additionally, the permits also allow for the fumigation of perishable commodities using phosphine.

The final permits, final permit reviews, hearing officer reports, and final environmental justice reports can be found at https://deq.nc.gov/methyl-bromide.