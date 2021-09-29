Notice of Finding of No Significant Impact for the proposed Williston Northeast Truck Reliever Route

BISMARCK, N.D. -- In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has determined that the preferred alternative will have no significant impact on the environment. The preferred alternative has been identified as Alternative H.

Alternative H design elements consist of new highway alignment, replacing existing bridges, a new crossing of the BNSF railroad, controlled access, right of way, and incidentals. Alternative H would be approximately nine miles long. The preferred typical section would consist of a four-lane undivided roadway with a flush center median.

This Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) is based on the January 2020 Environmental Assessment, which has been independently evaluated by FHWA and determined to adequately and accurately discuss the need, environmental issues and impacts of the proposed project, and appropriate mitigation measures.

The September 2021 FONSI is available for public viewing at the following locations: NDDOT Williston District Office, 605 West Dakota Parkway, Williston, ND, Williston Community Library, 1302 Davidson Drive, Williston, ND, City of Williston, 22 East Broadway, Williston, ND, Williams County, 206 East Broadway, Williston, ND, NDDOT Central Office, 608 East Boulevard Avenue, Bismarck, ND, FHWA, 4503 Coleman St #205, Bismarck, ND, and online at dot.nd.gov/projects/williston.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Antiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

###