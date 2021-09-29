Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Pax­ton Con­tin­ues the Fight Against San Anto­nio ISD’s Unlaw­ful Vac­cine Mandate

Attorney General Ken Paxton continues to fight in court to defend Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-39, which prohibits local entities from enforcing vaccine mandates. San Antonio ISD blatantly violated the law by forcing employees to get vaccinated or be terminated from employment.

“The governor has made it very clear – the way through the pandemic is through personal responsibility, not government mandates.” Attorney General Paxton said. “To all of the employees in San Antonio ISD who have decided not to get a COVID-19 vaccine at this time: We are fighting for your rights, and we fully expect the courts to stop the district’s unlawful mandate.” 

