National Create Crafts Challenge Winners to Premiere Two New Digital Series on CreateTV.com
“DIY with Martin Amado” and “DIY Inspired Upcycling with Dinah Wulf” to release weekly beginning September 30,2021
Both hosts bring strong professional skills and knowledge for viewers interested in easy DIY projects... We're fortunate to have two hosts bring such strong resumes to CreateTV.com!”BOSTON, MA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Public Television (APT), the original home to public television’s lifestyle experts and sponsor of the Create Crafts Challenge on national public television multicast channel Create®, today announced the premiere of two weekly digital short-form video series encouraging do-it-yourselfers across the country to rethink home projects. Create’s Crafts Challenge Grand Prize Winner Martin Amado and Second Prize Winner Dinah Wulf will each host their respective digital series DIY with Martin Amado and DIY Inspired Upcycling with Dinah Wulf.
— Cynthia A. Fenneman, President & CEO,American Public Television
The first of the 10-part DIY with Martin Amado series releases Thursday, September 30th at noon ET. The series is hosted by Create Crafts Challenge 2020 Grand Prize Winner and television personality Martin Amado (seen on Telemundo and commercial TV across South Florida) and will continue with weekly releases through the end of October. The digital shorts feature a mix of projects designed to help viewers enhance their living space both inside and out. The three-part series from Create Crafts Challenge 2020 Second Prize Winner, Dinah Wulf, a nationally acclaimed award-winning upcycling expert from suburban Atlanta, will begin release Tuesday, November 9th. DIY Inspired Upcycling with Dinah Wulf, will share projects that offer tips to add panache to any home.
APT President and CEO, Cynthia Fenneman, praised both Amado and Wulf, noting, “They bring a high level of professional skills and knowledge for viewers interested in fun and easy DIY projects. Create audiences’ appetite for this programming continues to grow and we feel fortunate to have two hosts who bring such strong resumes to CreateTV.com!” Distributed and produced by APT, The WNET Group, and GBH Boston, Create® is a national lifestyle channel carried by 239 local public television stations, featuring food, travel, home and garden, arts & crafts, fitness, and living content.
National and Florida TV personality, interior decorator, lifestyle expert, and author, Martin Amado says his approach helps transform spaces into “beautiful, calming rooms helping homeowners use simple touches to make a change.” His series, DIY with Martin Amado, applies that theme sharing a single project in each episode to teach the audience hands-on, inexpensive ways to decorate for less. Dinah Wulf, host of DIY Inspired Upcycling with Dinah Wulf, calls herself “the consummate user of items considered to have outlived their purpose.” Through her blog, social media pages and a host of national and local media efforts, Dinah reaches an audience of millions seeking ways to re-use materials to create items for home and gifts.
Selected from a nationwide pool of entries by judges who are among public television’s best known makers, the Grand Prize and Second Prize award-winners were provided a cash prize and production equipment to produce each respective digital series for release on the Create channel website: CreateTV.com.
Conducted as the nationwide quarantine took hold last March, the Create Crafts Challenge 2020 was judged by iconic television crafts experts, including Julie Fei-Fan Balzer (Make It Artsy), Eric Gorges (A Craftsman’s Legacy), Scott Phillips (The American Woodshop), Peggy Sagers (Fit2Stitch), Lena Skvagerson (Knit and Crochet Now!) , and Fenneman. Nearly 100 entrants submitted an original video of three minutes or less featuring their best crafts project, idea or tip. Submissions were scored based on each entrant’s demonstrated knowledge, skills and familiarity with their chosen craft, ability to present ideas succinctly, overall telegenic appeal, uniqueness, and production values.
The top 18 prize-winning video entries from the Create Crafts Challenge 2020, including those from Amado and Wulf, may be seen on CreateTV.com .
About Create: For 16 years, Create® has been the premier lifestyle channel featuring public television’s most popular how-to series, focused on food, travel, home & garden, arts & crafts, fitness, and lifestyle. Create is produced and distributed by American Public Television (APT), The WNET Group, and GBH Boston, in association with National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) and PBS. Create TV is carried by 239 local public television stations nationwide, reaching more than 86% of USTVHH, and is seen in 21 of the top 25 U.S. television markets. Create’s companion website CreateTV.com features extensive video, the Create TV schedule, program and host information.
