Route 108 Croton Avenue Improvements Begin Thursday in New Castle

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing roadway improvement work on Croton Avenue (Route 108) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County will begin Thursday, September 30 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October on Route 108 between East Washington Street and Hawthorne Street. Improvement work includes milling and paving, drainage upgrades, base repairs, guide rail updates, and other various construction related activities. Night work will begin in approximately one month. Additional details will be provided prior to the night work occurring.

The project is part of a $1.38 million group paving job in Lawrence County. A. Folino Construction is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

