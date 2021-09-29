Micah Raskin Discusses The Benefits of Chiropractic Treatment
Micah Raskin OnThe Benefits of Chiropractic TreatmentNASSAU COUNTY , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are over 70 million people in America who suffer from some sort of chronic pain, including migraines and lower back pain. While pain medication can be helpful, it’s not always a long-term solution. Negative side effects, high prices, and especially the chance of Addiction all leave people searching for a more holistic treatment for their chronic pain.
One alternative pain management treatment is Chiropractic care, says Micah Raskin. Especially for those suffering from back pain, migraines, TMJ, or neck pain. Chiropractic care is most associated with the realignment of the spine - subtlety adjusting the spine back into place, combined with muscle stimulation and rehabilitation. Demonstrating how true Chiropractic care is so much more, says Raskin.
Chiropractic Treatment is Affordable
In 2016, a study was conducted on the financial benefits of Chiropractic care. They followed Medicare patients with chronic back pain who sought chiropractic care. The control group took more traditional treatments like pain medication.
The study found that those who participated in Chiropractic treatment had lower costs overall. They also spent less time in treatment. This is because Chiropractic focuses on fixing the problem, not just the symptoms, says Micah Raskin.
Chiropractic Treatment Reduces The Need for Opioids Says, Micah Raskin
When you suffer from chronic pain, it’s likely that, at some point, you’re going to be offered a regimen of opioid pain relievers to manage it. For many people, that’s the only treatment that relieves their suffering, says Micah Raskin. But for those with back pain, neck pain, migraines, or other skeletomuscular pain, chiropractic can be a healthier alternative.
In 2020, a study was completed by researchers interested in pain management and chiropractic care. The study compared the opioid prescriptions for those who sought chiropractic care versus those who did not.
They found that patients who visited the chiropractor were less likely to fill their opioid prescriptions. This could be the result of a number of factors, says Micah Raskin, including higher pain reduction and a preference for holistic care.
Chiropractic Treatment Helps Lessen Back Pain
Perhaps the best reason to seek Chiropractic care, says Micah Raskin, is for effective, reliable pain relief, and increase in range of motion. While Chiropractic treatment is not for everyone and cannot cure pain caused by degenerative diseases and conditions, it can be an excellent alternative to steroid injections, surgery, and other invasive, painful procedures.
The ACP (American College of Physicians) recommends that doctors suggest their patients seek non-medication treatment for lower back pain, including yoga, tai chi, acupuncture, Chiropractic care with rehabilitation sessions, and meditation.
Even against placebo groups, Chiropractic treatment was found to improve function, range of motion, and pain in a 2019 study.
