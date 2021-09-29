October’s Full Moon Challenge: A Perfect Time to Clear Out the Body
The Full Moon Challenge is a great opportunity for those struggling to get over a plateau in their health. It can help get the gunk out and work to reset internal systems.”MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strange events always occur during a full moon — including during October’s “Blood Moon.” Just as the gravitational pull of the moon controls the tides, it also affects human health and mood. To help support the body through this phenomenon, health company CellCore Biosciences promotes a kick-starting protocol called the Full Moon Challenge.
— Jenna Kilzer, CellCore Social Media Specialist
Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of CellCore, says, “During a full moon cycle, your body naturally produces less melatonin and more serotonin. This creates an environment for unwanted elements in your system to move around more freely — which is why every full moon is a golden opportunity to knock them out with the Full Moon Challenge.”
The Full Moon Challenge includes taking four natural products provided by CellCore the few days before, during, and after a full moon. The challenge has three levels: beginner, intermediate, and advanced. The different levels include varying amounts of each product for a recommended number of days in a row.
If individuals want to participate during this year’s full Blood Moon on October 20th, they need to order the CellCore Para Kit (https://cellcore.com/collections/kits/products/para-kit) by October 3rd.
Jenna Kilzer, CellCore Social Media Specialist, adds, “The Full Moon Challenge is a great opportunity for those struggling to get over a plateau in their health. It can help get the gunk out and work to reset internal systems. Plus, it’s a fun challenge, especially during the Blood Moon close to Halloween.”
About CellCore Biosciences: CellCore Biosciences is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”
