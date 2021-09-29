Ten-Day Closure of Eastern Avenue Set To Begin Sunday

LAS VEGAS, NEV – Beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, Eastern Avenue will be closed in both directions under I-515 (US 95) as half of the Eastern Avenue bridge is demolished.

The work is part of the Nevada Department of Transportation’s $40 million viaduct rehabilitation project.

In preparation for next week’s bridge demolition the following restrictions will be in place:

From 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29 until 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30

Friday, Oct. 1, 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.

One lane reduction on southbound Eastern Avenue under I-515

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

For additional information, please visit i515project.com or call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505. If you would like to receive project alerts, text 515PROJECT to 775-242-9168.