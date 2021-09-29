Submit Release
Acclaimed Life Coach, Tamara Dalton, Releases Self-Help Book to Critically Acclaimed Reviews in the Height of COVID-19

Tamara Dalton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art Of Coping (COVID 19) Vol. 2 Kindle Edition by acclaimed life coach, Tamara Dalton, is on sale now. The book released last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to critically acclaimed reviews. The book is currently ranked 5.0 out of 5 stars. Kindle and Paperback versions of the book are available.

"We are going through unprecedented times, states Dalton. "Dealing with the threat of COVID-19 can be stressful throughout the world. Many people have been experiencing episodes of anxiety. However, human beings are a resilient species. We are incredibly adaptable and capable of finding ways to manage our stresses and other mental health problems during the pandemic."

Tamara Dalton has published 4 books. As a registered nurse, she also published a nursing NCLEX-RN book. She is a certified life coach and a wellness coach who makes people make progress in their lives in order to obtain success and great fulfillment.

"This book sheds light on all the things you can do to cope with COVID-19. It discusses the incorporation of different techniques formulated to help manage stress and anxiety," concludes Dalton.

From Port Au Prince, Haiti, Tamara Dalton now lives in Florida where she writes and works as a nurse after attending college. She is the author of an earlier book called “The LOVE WITHIN” (title?) Early on, Tamara struggled to get by in the USA without a green card. “I married the wrong man to get my immigration papers without thinking of the consequences. After years of feeling worthless due to two failed marriages - where I was verbally and physically abused - I even experienced homelessness. I want to share my story in big way to help other people, especially challenged women.” Tamara overcame all her challenges herself, graduated from college where she studied nursing and went on to raise three sons, including one now serving in the U.S. Navy, another in the U.S. Army and a third, a music producer

