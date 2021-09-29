Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,814 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Visits the Kenai Peninsula for Cabinet Meeting

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy this week convened his cabinet on the Kenai Peninsula. The cabinet meeting coincided with a tour of the Marathon Petroleum Refinery and the Kenai Peninsula College’s Process Technology Center.

“Kenai is Alaska’s playground, and I call it America’s playground,” said Governor Dunleavy to the cabinet. “It’s a great place to fish and a great place for recreation. In the past, one of the economic engines of Alaska was the Kenai Peninsula, creating thousands of jobs and powering America’s allies in Asia. I’m hopeful this economic juggernaut will return.”

The meeting was the first time, in recent history, for a Governor to hold a cabinet meeting on the Kenai Peninsula. In addition to regular cabinet business, Governor Dunleavy got a tour of the Marathon Petroleum Refinery – a sizable employer on the Peninsula.

The tour ended at the Kenai Peninsula College campus at the Process Technology Center where Governor Dunleavy greeted the new University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor, former Governor Sean Parnell. The college provides programs that train Alaskans to work in oil fields and refineries. The group observed as Process Technology and Instrumentation program graduate, Brenner Musgrave, led them through the safety procedures on the valves.

###

 

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Visits the Kenai Peninsula for Cabinet Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.