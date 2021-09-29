Governor Dunleavy Visits the Kenai Peninsula for Cabinet Meeting

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy this week convened his cabinet on the Kenai Peninsula. The cabinet meeting coincided with a tour of the Marathon Petroleum Refinery and the Kenai Peninsula College’s Process Technology Center.

“Kenai is Alaska’s playground, and I call it America’s playground,” said Governor Dunleavy to the cabinet. “It’s a great place to fish and a great place for recreation. In the past, one of the economic engines of Alaska was the Kenai Peninsula, creating thousands of jobs and powering America’s allies in Asia. I’m hopeful this economic juggernaut will return.”

The meeting was the first time, in recent history, for a Governor to hold a cabinet meeting on the Kenai Peninsula. In addition to regular cabinet business, Governor Dunleavy got a tour of the Marathon Petroleum Refinery – a sizable employer on the Peninsula.

The tour ended at the Kenai Peninsula College campus at the Process Technology Center where Governor Dunleavy greeted the new University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor, former Governor Sean Parnell. The college provides programs that train Alaskans to work in oil fields and refineries. The group observed as Process Technology and Instrumentation program graduate, Brenner Musgrave, led them through the safety procedures on the valves.

###