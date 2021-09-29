Monoclonal antibody treatments save lives, reduce hospitalizations but not meant as alternative to COVID-19 vaccine

Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – Governor Brad Little toured a state-sponsored monoclonal antibody treatment facility in Coeur d’Alene today to highlight the effectiveness of the treatments in saving lives and reducing hospitalizations, but cautioned they are not meant as an alternative to receiving the safe COVID-19 vaccine.

“Monoclonal antibody treatments are one more tool in our toolbox to save lives and reduce hospitalizations. We are doing what we can to make these life-saving treatments widely available, but Idahoans are urged to choose to receive the vaccine to protect themselves and ensure healthcare access is available to all,” Governor Little said. “The COVID-19 vaccine is still the most effective way to avoid getting and spreading COVID-19. Ninety percent of all new COVID-19 cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations, and COVID-19 deaths are among the unvaccinated.”

The State of Idaho is partnering with Heritage Health and Northwest Specialty Hospital to provide the treatments at the Coeur d’Alene Fairgrounds. The state also recently partnered with Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls to offer the treatments, and another location will be set up soon in the Treasure Valley.

Hundreds of Idahoans have avoided a trip to the hospital by receiving the treatments, which helps preserve healthcare capacity.

The three state-sponsored facilities are in addition to the 32 Idaho hospitals that already offer monoclonal antibody infusions in Idaho. A map displaying most treatment locations in Idaho can be found by clicking here.

In most instances, individuals must test positive for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s referral to receive the treatments.

Antibody treatments have received Emergency Use Authorization, which means they are safe, but the Pfizer vaccine has received full FDA approval.

