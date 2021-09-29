State Superintendent Molly Spearman's Guidance and Statement Regarding U.S. District Court's Ruling on Proviso 1.108

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and the South Carolina Department of Education issued the following guidance and statement in response to the September 28, 2021 ruling by the United States District Court for the District of South Carolina concerning the enforcement of Proviso 1.108.

"The dynamic conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding recommendations and requirements have created a challenging environment for our schools and communities," said Superintendent Spearman. "In an effort to ensure schools and districts are following the law and affording every child access to in-person instruction as handed down by the U.S. District Court, we offer the following guidance."